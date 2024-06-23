S’wak to embrace AI for tech advancement, says deputy minister

SIBU (June 23): Sarawak wants to play an important role in technological advancement, especially in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang said the government understands the importance of AI and its capabilities in accelerating the state’s advancements in technology and economy.

“No country can live without AI now and that includes Sarawak. AI requires two things to be implemented – technology and energy.

“The state does not have that kind of technology yet as we are still learning – we are equipping ourselves with that kind of knowledge.

“AI is a power hungry technology, and Sarawak has energy. Better yet, we have green energy,” said Tiang during his opening speech at the Borneo Robomaster Conference 2024 at RH Hotel here yesterday.

The two day conference, organised by Sarawak Digital Media E-Platform Association (SDMEA) jointly with University of Technology Sarawak, saw 450 attendees engaging in robotic battles, academic sharing sessions, and drone competitions.

Tiang, who is also Pelawan assemblyman, said the education syllabus must be made relevant to the era of AI with the government participating to leverage the technology.

He hoped the government encourages students to enrol in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects to produce a more skilled workforce, assisting the state to become a green and digital economy.

Speaking on Sarawak’s energy, he said the state is currently producing 5,745 megawatts (MW) of green energy with a target to meet 10,000 MW by 2030.

He added 62 per cent of the generated energy derives from hydro-power, 21 per cent from gas, 16 per cent (coal), and one per cent (diesel).

“In order to achieve 10,000 megawatts by 2030, the Sarawak government is now exploring the latest technology in power generation such as floating solar farms, cascading power sources, elevated water tanks, and tidal waves as a power source,” he said.

Also present was SDMEA president Zoey Ting Giek.