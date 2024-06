KUCHING (June 23): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit some places in Sarawak and Sabah until 3pm today, according to the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 11.55am, MetMalaysia said the bad weather is expected to occur in Sarikei and Sibu of Sarawak as well as Tawai and Sandakan (Kinabatangan) of Sabah.