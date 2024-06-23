TYT on inaugural visit to Brunei Darussalam

KUCHING (June 23): Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has embarked on his inaugural official visit to Brunei Darussalam since being sworn in as Sarawak’s eighth governor earlier this year.

Accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, Wan Junaidi and his entourage will be in the country on a three-day official working visit from June 23 to 25.

“The official visit to Brunei Darussalam is the first since Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi was sworn in as the eighth Sarawak Head of State on January 29.

“A special plane carrying Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi and his entourage had landed safely at Brunei International Airport at 12pm local time today.

Also accompanying him are Sarawak deputy premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and State secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, according to a report by Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas).

The arrival of the Wan Junaidi along with his wife and entourage was welcomed by the Brunei Minister of Transport and Infocommunications as an accompanying minister Pengiran Dato Seri Setia Shamhary Pengiran Dato Paduka Mustapha.

An official welcoming ceremony, held upon Wan Junaidi’s arrival, began with him inspecting the Guard of Honour consisting of members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

“After inspecting the Royal Line of Honour, the Head of State and his wife then left for the official accommodation for three days on this goodwill visit,” said the report.

Wan Junaidi and his entourage visited the Royal Instrument Museum near the Brunei History Centre in the middle of Bandar Seri Begawan this afternoon, prior to a reception dinner with the Sarawakians at the Malaysian High Commission Office there later in the evening.

“On the second day of his visit (today), the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak will meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien at the Nurul Iman Palace at 11.30 am.

“After the meeting, Wan Junaidi will visit the Islamic Treasure Hall of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Jalan Pengiran Babu Raja at 3pm, and thereafter attend a ‘tahlil’ ceremony and a dinner at the Royal Dining Dome,” read the report.

For his third day visit, Wan Junaidi and his entourage will visit the Brunei History Centre and tour the Brunei River before returning to Sarawak at 2.30pm tomorrow.