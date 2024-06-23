Umno Sabah will return as rakyat’s choice – Megat

KOTA KINABALU (June 23): Umno Sabah’s confidence in returning as the choice of peole in Sabah is bolstered by the exit of several bad eggs.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Wira Megat Zulkarnain Omardin said in the party’s 60 years of history, it had been humiliated and accused of comprising corrupt individuals.

However, he said it is actually their ex-members who have become enriched after leaving the party.

“Name one person who jumped and didn’t become a millionaire. All of them became wealthy and live lavishly. Millions in their bank accounts, land and property everywhere. Not only them, but also their families. They owe all these pleasures to the Umno logo.

“But never mind. As Umno members, we defend and believe in the party not for riches or to become an assemblyman, minister, chief minister or prime minister, but to uplift the dignity of our race and nation, so we must strengthen the party and show our unity.

“All the bad eggs have left and gathered at the other side. Only the good ones remain in Umno Sabah.

“Inshallah, with trust in our party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Umno Sabah will return as the rakyat’s choice in the next state elections,” he told the party’s supporters and leaders during an Umno Putatan meeting here on Today.

Megat, who is also Zahid’s Political Secretary and Umno Selangor chairman, reminded that the party has brought about many good deeds to Sabah.

He said this was especially true under the rule of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, such as through his brainchilding of the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC).

“Indeed, Najib has brought many good things to Sabah. But sadly, this leader that has contributed the most to this Land Below the Wind was laid bare and humiliated.

“After our defeat in the 2018 General Election, his house was raided in the most humiliating way. And not satisfied with Najib, they also went after his wife and children.

“So humiliating was this that Umno lost its power, and came the Sabah elections, we were also betrayed once again and the Barisan Nasional government did not see light here,” he said.

Megat is adamant that despite these adversaries, all of the party’s top and grassroots leadership will persevere to find the best formula to regain Umno’s standing in Sabah.