Use of technology, dual language facilitate STEM education, says S’wak minister

MIRI (June 23): Incorporate technology in the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects to attract young learners’ interests and to prepare them for future demands, says Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister said digital methods such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) could be well utilised to allow pupils to apply their classroom learning to real-world applications and expand their understanding of the STEM concepts.

“Using AI not only facilitates teachers’ teaching process, but also helps the learners improve their understanding while learning important terms in both Mandarin and English language,” he said.

The Senadin assemblyman said this when officiating at a workshop on empowering Mathematics and Science for national-type (SJK) and Chinese primary schools (SJKC) here yesterday.

“To some, they (pupils) might find Mathematics and Science very difficult to understand. If we can make the learning fun and interesting, this would get them want to learn more.”

A total of 33 teachers from 18 SJK/SJKC schools attended the one-day workshop, organised by the Miri Division Curriculum Committee of Chinese Schools.

Citing language as the main challenge for teachers teaching STEM subjects at SJK/SJKC schools, Lee said the committee initiated this workshop to draft out a method or module to enable teachers to teach in dual language – both Mandarin and English.

“When they start young by learning the STEM subjects in dual language, it would be easy for them to catch up when they enter secondary level,” he added.

Lee emphasised the need to teach the subjects in English as there are also non-Chinese students studying at Chinese schools.