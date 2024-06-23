Yes, Minister: Let’s break down mental barriers to community progress

FEELING stuck can be paralysing and confusing if no solution from within and without is in sight.

In situations where mental barriers prevail in a community, expectations are high on actionable steps to be initiated by the community, their leaders in particular, to break free and move forward with clarity and purpose.

Collaboration with those outside the community, especially with those who have navigated through almost similar experience, would broaden their perspective on the challenges and opportunities on the bigger plane of development and accelerated their learning curve.

It is against this backdrop, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg gave a stirring speech to the Dayak community on the eve of Gawai Dayak, urging them to overcome mental obstacles and work towards becoming a progressive and dynamic group in an era marked by opportunities and challenges.

Above all, his message has to be interpreted in light of the fact that Sarawak is headed towards becoming a developed and high-income state by 2030. Given this, the Dayak community has to remain cohesive, move from the peripheral to the centre, and work in tandem with other ethnic communities to improve Sarawak’s standing as a developed and successful area on the international scene.

Message with appropriate gravitas

Yes, Minister. It is a poignant message with appropriate gravitas, and set in the context of Sarawak transitioning to becoming a developed economy by 2030 – and that is only six years away. The journey is far from being smooth and easy without one stepping out of the comfort zone.

If one were to ascend above the surface and see the vast social and economic landscape of the community from a helicopter, one is bound to see a plethora of complex questions, concerns, and other subjects dotted over the undulating social contour.

A community’s mental barrier may be defined as a self-limiting notion or assumption about its own potential, aptitude and self-worth. It prevents itself from carrying out a larger-scale, constructive task.

Effectively, mental barriers are unwholesome or erroneous thought habits that prevent the community from realising its full potential.

Premier’s commitment to Dayak community

The core issue and subject of concern raised by the Premier in his Gawai message speaks volumes of his commitment and sense of urgency to involve the Dayak community in greater and more meaningful participation in the development and progress of Sarawak ahead of Transformation 2030.

Abang Johari has chosen to speak forthrightly on the emancipatory and uniting power of a transformed mentality and power of the mind as this would enable what hitherto maybe a fragmented community to move on as one larger social entity in pursuit of a shared destiny.

Yes, Minister. At the outset, we must acknowledge that Dayaks are not a homogeneous social community as it is made up of many ethnic groups distinctively found in different geographical locations and practise their own language, culture, tradition and religious belief. In order words, their ecosystems vary and in many ways shape and condition their outlook to life and attitudinal behaviour.

Generally-speaking, their social psyche varies, too.

In the absence of adequate research and peer-reviewed data, the scribe would refrain from undertaking any critique that may be construed as biased or misleading.

Incurring the wrath of some silent community bigwigs does not pay. But this will not stop the scribe from reviewing the core message of the Premier during Gawai in relation to the intended participatory development of the Dayak community as a whole, and leaving the specifics of reshaping the community’s social structures to the Dayak leaders of the Iban, Bidayuh, and Orang Ulu communities.

Social-psychological task

Besides attempting to create a broad sense of unity among the complex, heterogeneous, and far from homogenous Dayak community, addressing and reducing the mental barrier is a challenging social-psychological task.

But it has to be done. And someone or group from the community must kickstart what may well be a long and challenging journey that requires the support and commitment of all from across the social hierarchy of the community.

Yes, Minister. To allay mistrust and dispel the illusion that certain Dayak ethnic groups are more equal than others, a partnership based on common values and well-defined, mutually agreed-upon goals must be formed.

It is challenging and intricate to preserve and set the power of ethnic collectivity on a sustainable course. Ignoring it will not solve the problem.

The Premier has thrown down the gauntlet and fired the first salvo. What should follow naturally is the response from the community and it is expected to be forthcoming.

Social and economic critics and observers are also waiting, unabated, on the sidelines.

Why now?

Why not now? Conversely, to go back in time and presume a date from the past is absurd. It also makes no economic sense to delay and procrastinate.

Obviously, the Premier must have felt the need to instruct the community to set their course on the right bearing with minimum distraction from within.

In order for the community to genuinely engage with other ethnic groups in Sarawak’s State Transformation Plan, the reinvention of the wheel would provide them with a strong platform and enable them to take the initiative and reinvent themselves.

As the Premier correctly noted, before the wheel can be moved in a productive manner, the mental barrier has to be fixed, much like a broken spoke in a wheel.

Yes, Minister. It sounds almost like a quote from the premier’s policy, inspiring the Dayak people to rise to the occasion and ignite their shared spirit in preparation for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

It is both comforting and moving. The ball is in the Dayak court. They must behave as a group, break free from their comfort zones, and overcome their inhibitions and traditional moulds.

Break free from passive thinking

It is an appeal to break free from the antiquated passive receiver attitude and archaic way of thinking.

The majority of young, educated Dayak people, regardless of their ethnic grouping, are willing to embrace a significant shift in the community’s thinking and put an end to social and political fragmentation, which frequently involves power patronage, according to previous academic study conducted by the scribe.

More research, including panel discussion, qualitative survey and observations, need to be conducted to involve the joint participation of community-based bodies, non-governmental organisation (NGOs), political parties and academia.

The goal and strategy for transforming the Dayak mind should be decided by agreement or consensus, rather than by any one specific interest group.

Beyond this, the process becomes complex and demanding and the diverse nature of the Dayak sub-ethnic groups makes it even more intriguing.

Yes, Minister. There is a mental barrier that must be removed as correctly pointed out by the Premier, as it stands in the way of creating a united Dayak front for the pursuit of shared values and shared destiny.

Yet, we acknowledge that it would be too presumptuous to list down the barriers as common across the diverse Dayak ethnic community.

What the Premier has said will adequately excite the progressive minds of the community to generate positive emotions and responses that will resonate through the community’s social environment.

* Toman Mamora is ‘Tokoh Media Sarawak 2022’, recipient of Shell Journalism Gold Award (1996) and AZAM Best Writer Gold Award (1998). He remains true to his decades-long passion for critical writing as he seeks to gain insight into some untold stories of societal value.