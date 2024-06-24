Abdul Karim: Sporting facilities to be further upgraded if Sarawak becomes 2027 SEA Games co-host

KUCHING (June 24): Sporting facilities throughout Sarawak will undergo further upgrades if the state becomes co-host of the 2027 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister said although the existing sporting facilities have been upgraded for Malaysian Games (Sukma), they need to be further upgraded to accommodate the larger number of athletes competing in the SEA Games.

“Every time we hold major sporting events, we have to do a little bit of upgrading. This is good for the construction industry, those who are involved in painting, all these repairs, upgrading of stadiums. Definitely, they will be upgraded further.

“Unlike Sukma where we have got about 12,000 athletes and officials coming in; for SEA Games, if we add the contingents of athletes and officials plus the parents and supporters coming in, it will be more than 20,000 people,” he said when met by reporters at the Dancing Queen Concert held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night.

Elaborating further, Abdul Karim said discussions have been made with the federal Minister for Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh and it has been agreed that Sarawak will host 18 out of the total 36 sports.

Furthermore, Abdul Karim and Yeoh had held an engagement session with private sectors to discuss sponsorships for the SEA Games

“We have discussed on what kind of sports to be held in Sarawak and what kind of sports to take place in Peninsular Malaysia. We’re very lucky because they give us a lot of space and let us choose the sports we will host in Sarawak.

“There will be a total of 36 sports, of which 18 of them will be in Sarawak – it is more or less confirmed, but then again, next year’s SEA Games will be held in Thailand, so probably after that they will announce the final details,” he added.