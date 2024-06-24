Abg Jo: Sarawakian to fill vacant Senate President post

KUCHING (June 24): A Sarawakian will be appointed to succeed the late Datuk Mutang Tagal as Dewan Negara President, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg confirmed today.

The Sarawak Premier said an announcement on this will be made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, while claiming not to know the identity of the chosen successor.

“Let’s wait together. Of course it will be a Sarawakian who will be appointed. Otherwise, ask the Prime Minister because I don’t know (who will be appointed),” he said.

He was met by reporters after officiating the Iban Cultural Heritage Symposium and Expo 2024 at the Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) headquarters here yesterday.

Last month, Anwar was reported saying that “several” names had been proposed to fill the vacant post.

Mutang, 70, passed away May 10 in Kuala Lumpur. He took the oath as Senate President on Feb 19 this year.

Separately, Abang Johari informed that he had met Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs and senators in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday to discuss matters relating to Bintulu Port.

He said the meeting discussed the expected repeal of the Bintulu Port Authority Bill in the current Parliament session, which began today, adding that the repeal will allow Sarawak to finalise the port’s takeover from the federal government.

“We expect the Bintulu Port Bill will be presented in this session and perhaps it will be repealed, with the exception of Labuan.

“Labuan is still a federal port and Bintulu was taken out and will become a Sarawak port,” he said.

In January this year, it was reported that Sarawak’s takeover of Bintulu Port would be realised this month.

The decision to hand over hand over the port to the state government was finalised during the Federal-State Joint Committee Meeting.

In March this year, federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke said while the change of Bintulu Port’s status from a federal port to a state port is expected to be completed this year, the entire operation of the port would be handed over to the Sarawak government by next year.

He added that the status change reflected the federal government’s commitment to upholding the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Bintulu Port was established after Parliament declared an area in Bintulu District as a federal port through the Federal Port Act in 1981.

Parliament then passed the Bintulu Port Authority Act 1981 to form Bintulu Port Authority, tasked with building, controlling, administering and regulating the port.