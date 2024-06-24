Artificial intelligence reshaping, transforming journalism

In the first of a three-part series, we take a look at AI’s impact on traditional media outlets and the need to evolve and adapt

THE rise of artificial intelligence (AI) intersecting with the decline in readership of traditional media outlets have created a complex landscape for journalism and concern among journalists about AI replacing them.

However, rather than signalling the demise of journalism, AI should be viewed as reshaping the field, prompting journalists to evolve and adapt in order to remain relevant as AI technologies advance.

Traditional media is content that is distributed through established channels such as television, radio and print, as opposed to new media which is content available online via blogs, social media and podcasts.

The method of distributions of the two and the emergence of new media – pairing with the application of AI – makes the content of new media even more interactive, interesting and attractive.

Dazhong Daily general manager Xiao Fang said: “You are not being replaced by AI; rather, those who are proficient in AI technology do. It is frightening that newspaper readership is currently declining, which has affected media practitioners globally.”

She said in China, dozens of traditional newspaper agencies have been forced to close down or restructure due to financial struggles and the drop in readership.

“Convergence of media is inevitable; it has to happen eventually in order to remain relevant,” she told The Borneo Post after a seminar with press officers and journalists at Qing Dao Hua Lan Hotel last month.

Xiao was one of the key speakers of the ‘Seminar on Press Officers and Journalists of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Countries’ held at Shandong, China.

The Shandong-based newspaper agency, she pointed out, is by far the longest-running newspaper publication; yet it too was not spared from the AI threat.

Launched on Jan 1, 1939, Dazhong Daily is part of the Shandong Dazhong News Group that owns eight other newspapers, four magazines and eight websites.

It is currently eighth among the top 10 newspaper publishing groups in China.

With roughly three million mainstream readers and more than 600,000 hardcopies of daily circulation, Dazhong Daily’s readership comprises official and government bodies (38.2 per cent); enterprise managers (13 per cent); individuals working in science and technology, education, cultural and health sectors (14.9 per cent); labourers (10.4 per cent); retirees (23.5 per cent); and others, according to statistics.

While it undertakes important tasks of publicising government statements, it also sets up special columns and sections that regularly publicise reports on special topics, offering creativity and planning in the delivery of content to readers.

Xiao said over the past 10 years, convergence of media under the initiatives of the Chinese government had taken place drastically, transforming traditional role to diversify its services on social media platforms.

“Though an agency like Dazhong Daily is considered government-link media, we are financially independent and only receive certain amount of funding from the government for publicity purposes. The remaining expenses, such as operation costs, depend on our own efforts to generate profit.

“This, in a way, drives us to be very competitive in order to survive; hence, the convergence media to stay relevant.”

Xiao said the past decade was a window of opportunity for them to move forward, involving “a lot of hard work, sweat and tears and talented manpower” to get to where they are today.

“There were agencies that had successfully accomplished the transformation more than 10 years ago. They integrated with mobile applications that are widely-used in China, like WeChat, Toutiao.com, Douyin (internationally known as TikTok) and other microblogging platforms.”

To date, Dazhong News and other newspapers under its group have millions of cumulative users, making them a frontier of the field.

Dazhong Daily’s WeChat official account has more than 17 million followers and its product easily ranks first among followers.

“Diversifying all compulsory skills includes producing short videos, poster designs, live streaming as well as producing H5-format page, which is a mobile website, also called hierarchical data format, built for promotion or event site that can be shared through social media platforms like WeChat.

“While journalism is still very much the core of our work, we have to multi-task in using all these (skills) in order to produce the best result of the assignment and quickly reach our targeted audience as well as achieve the greatest number of users,” she said, adding being the forefront serves as a reminder that they should always strive to be better in the competitive field.

Having witnessed how the emergence of new media forced traditional media to shut down and restructure its operation and manpower, Xiao said it was a very hard yet necessary decision for the sole purpose of surviving.

“I saw how things changed. Journalists were given the choice to stay, adapt and learn new skills or leave to pursue other career paths. I can say that it takes strong passion for a journalist to remain in the industry.”

Sharing the same sentiment was Yunnan Daily’s Digital Media Editing Centre deputy director Huang Jia Lun, who has been in the media industry for 15 years – five years in traditional media and 10 years in new media.

“The changes in the media industry are necessary to meet the need of the users. The days of having to wait for information to reach end users are long gone. Within a click on your fingertip, news updates and videos reach end users in a matter of seconds.

“There is no room for delay as the competition, at least in China currently, is too strong for media industry.

“I cannot speak for other countries on the technology they are using, but in China, everything has to be fast. We need to keep up with the pace of demand while maintaining journalism ethics,” he said.

The year 2017 was the worst for traditional media in China as dozens of agencies were forced to close down or were transformed.

The most recent one involved Media Chinese International – a Chinese media conglomerate with publications such as China Press, Sin Chew Daily, Nanyang Siang Pau, Ming Pao and Guang Ming Daily – which is reportedly set to undergo significant workforce reduction and is planning to integrate AI into its operations.

This move, according to news reports, will lead to workforce reduction of up to 44 per cent within the next five years.

Speaker Liu Yi Qing, who is deputy director of Bandao Urban Daily – a media publication under Shandong Dazhong News Group – said although the changes brought by the internet and smartphones are unavoidable, the core practice of journalism must stay the same.

“Amid all these changes, remember the media industry still revolves around journalism, and the essence of journalism is content.

“New media can change channels, expand platforms and innovate forms, but the core of the industry is accuracy, authenticity and reliability of content (to readers).”

Liu said from his experience in experimenting with AI and applying it in his work, he believes AI cannot replace journalists when it comes to doing in-depth reports or creative works.

“It is impossible for AI to produce a work on par with that of Da Vinci because it lacks the human touch.

“The content produced by journalists, such as an analysis, comment and opinion, is and should be in-depth as well as attractive enough to capture both old and young audiences while maintaining its vitality and attractiveness.

“An interview is more than just a story of an individual; it can also be a shared experience by many,” he said.

This report was compiled from a 14-day ‘Seminar on Press Officers and Journalists of Belt and Road Initiatives Countries’, attended by 34 participants from 12 countries, namely Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Cuba, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Namibia, Ghana, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tunisia, Iraq (Kurdistan) and Grenada.