Batu Kawa flood mitigation work under DID, clarifies MPP

KUCHING (June 24): The flood mitigation project being carried out at Jalan Batu Kawa is being implemented by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), said the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

MPP chairman Tan Kai said many members of the public did not understand that DID is the project’s implementing agency although the area comes under MPP’s jurisdiction.

“DID is doing flood mitigation works at Jalan Batu Kawa and this has nothing to do with MPP. Despite this, many people are complaining about this.

“As the MPP chairman, I am left with no choice but to take up the challenge of inspecting the project site,” he said yesterday when representing Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian to close a sports carnival.

According to Tan, the project has caused traffic congestion along Jalan Batu Kawa, leading to much discussion on social media.

“Some netizens expressed words of encouragement while there were others who extended their opposing views. But it is all right to receive opposing opinions for as long as more than half of the community has your back,” he said.

Tan opined it would be difficult to get everyone to give their support to all development projects.

Given this, he said it would be good enough to garner the support of 60 to 70 per cent of the community.

He also appealed to all to pay attention to their health and well-being so that they could contribute towards the nation’s development.

“Without health, nothing can be done,” he said, encouraging the people to do regular workouts to stay healthy.