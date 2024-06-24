Business leaders honoured at 21st Asia-Pacific Entrepreneur Nobel Records ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR (June 24): The Asia-Pacific TOP Excellence Brand and 21st Asia-Pacific Entrepreneur Nobel Records gala dinner and awards ceremony concluded last Saturday at Berjaya Times Square Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

This year, 52 awards were presented, honoring the indomitable spirit of outstanding Asia-Pacific enterprises.

It was attended by business and political leaders from Malaysia, China, South Korea, Cambodia, Singapore, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Asia-Pacific TOP Excellence Brand Committee (APC) and organising committee chairman Dato Dr Chen Youquan said the Asia-Pacific TOP Excellence Brand and Asia-Pacific Entrepreneur Nobel Records have become the most prestigious and well-known business awards in the region since they began 23 years ago.

“This year, despite economic downturns, financial crises and uncertainty, we received a lot of nominations. It’s great to see that many businesses are working to improve themselves and their brands and getting ready to take advantage of chances.

“We are very proud to announce that all winners will receive invitations from the governments of China and Cambodia to participate in international business summits and trade delegations in the coming months, providing a great opportunity to enter the Chinese and Cambodian markets,” he said.

Among the award recipients was ECON Group chairman and APC (Cambodia) honourary vice president Dr Neak Oknha You Sameth, who received the Excellent Brand Award and Excellent Leadership Award.

“I am honored to receive these awards, which will influence our company’s future development. Our group has over 10 subsidiaries, mainly in healthcare, real estate development, and restaurant businesses.

“We have already expanded to the United States and Australia and hope to expand to more countries, including Malaysia, in the future,” he said.

Fellow recipient Chen Jiancheng, who is founder and managing director of Huayang Coffee International Co Ltd, said receiving the Asia-Pacific TOP Outstanding Brand Award was a great recognition for his company.

“We hope to strengthen our commitment to high food quality standards and expand our business. This year, we plan to open five new stores, including in Kuching and Singapore, allowing more people to taste Malaysian cuisine.”

Meanwhile, Anran Nami Wellness Centre (Holdings) Sdn Bhd founder Li Hong said winning the Asia-Pacific TOP Outstanding Halal Brand Award will help them expand their market to the Muslim community.

“We use high technology to help our customers take care of their health. We are planning to expand to Singapore, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries, and even Europe and the United States,” she said.

The guests of honour at the event were former Malaysian science, technology and innovation deputy minister Datuk Wira Dr Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah, who is APC honourary chairman; Senator Chhit Kim Yeat who is APC honourary vice chairman and Cambodia’s vice chairman of Commission on foreign affairs, international cooperation, media and information; and former Malaysian deputy minister in the prime minister’s department Tan Sri M. Kayveas.

Apart from APC, the Vietnam National Foundation, Indonesian Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Cambodian Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Italian Chamber of Commerce, Business World Finance Magazine, government agencies, industry groups, financial institutions, and media outlets from around the world were also involved in staging the event.