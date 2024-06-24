Cancer advocacy group’s new survey reveals indoor smoking ban enforcement remains a challenge

KUCHING (June 24): A new survey conducted by the Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Kuching (Scan) reveals that the enforcement of indoor smoking ban nationwide remains a significant challenge after the policy was implemented five years ago.

The online survey, conducted to evaluate the impact of the smoking ban, provides a mixed picture, according to Scan in a press release.

“While an overwhelming 97.5 per cent of respondents are aware of the ban, many still report frequent violations. Despite this high level of awareness, 48.1 per cent of respondents frequently observed violations of the ban, indicating persistent compliance issues,” said Scan.

The respondents selected inadequate enforcement (32.9 per cent of selections) and habitual smoking (36.9 per cent of selections) as the primary reasons for non-compliance, it highlighted.

Scan pointed out that most respondents (55.6 per cent) rated the smoking ban enforcement as poor, with a further 24.7 per cent rating it as fair.

“This highlights a need for more robust enforcement mechanism,” it added.

It stressed that the smoking ban enjoys robust public backing, with 88.9 per cent of respondents strongly supporting it.

“Additionally, a significant majority of respondents (64.2 per cent) strongly agree that the smoking ban has contributed to a healthier environment in public places,” said Scan.

Scan president Chris Ceng said: “These survey results are encouraging as they demonstrate strong public support for the smoking ban.”

“However, the findings also highlight the need for more effective enforcement to ensure the policy achieves its full potential in protecting public health,” he added.

The survey suggests that while the smoking ban is a positive step toward a healthier Malaysia, improvements in enforcement and continued public education are necessary.

Policymakers and public health officials are encouraged to use this data to enhance tobacco control measures and promote a smoke-free environment across the nation.

Scan is a registered society and a Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) member.

It was established to become the unified voice for all cancer patients to improve access to high-quality public health care and to create cancer awareness to the general public to increase survival.

To find out more about Scan, visit www.scan.org.my or Facebook at fb.com/scankch.