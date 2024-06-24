Cops seeking Indonesian man to assist in probe into murder case in Lawas

MIRI (June 24): Lawas police are looking for an Indonesian man in his 40s, Lukman Ompo to assist in the investigation into a murder case that occurred in Lawas three years ago.

Investigating officer ASP Robert Ewin Peter Raig said that the man’s last known address is Ladang Trusan in Lawas.

“The public, who knows his whereabouts or have any information related to Lukman is advised to come forward to the nearest police station,” he added.

He said the public can also call Lawas police station (IPD Lawas) at 085-284467 or himself at 019-9988711.