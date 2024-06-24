Dr Sim: Sarawak’s new economy based on net zero carbon emissions to create new jobs, growth

KUCHING (June 24): Sarawak’s new economic model anchored on net zero carbon emissions will create employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said Sarawak’s transformation towards an advanced state effectively began under the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem in 2014 and the state’s economy has now shifted from fossil fuel-based to that of renewable energy.

“The Sarawak today is different compared with the Sarawak 10 years ago. Since 2014 under the leadership of Adenan, the development of Sarawak has headed into a new direction, including championing for economic independence and nation building,” he said during the Sarawak Tian Association’s members appreciation dinner here on Sunday.

He said the Sarawak government under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has prioritised fighting for autonomy in health and education matters for the best interests of Sarawakians, as the state will become an ageing society soon and thus require human capital to achieve economic growth.

Dr Sim pointed out the state government has set up Yayasan Sarawak international secondary schools to provide opportunities for students from low-income families to access world-class education, while free tertiary education will also be rolled out by 2026 for Sarawakians.

According to him, many Sarawakians have underappreciated the many advantages enjoyed by Sarawak to achieve prosperity, as well as the omnipresence of unity and tolerance among different racial groups.

He cited the RM110 million allocated by the Sarawak government to the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) this year to look after the physical development of non-Islamic houses of worship.

Earlier, dinner organising chairman John Lister Chan said he hoped younger association members would take up the mantle and actively commit themselves to association activities that unite and look after the best interests of the Chan clan.