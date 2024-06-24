Education Ministry invites public input on new education development plan

KUCHING (June 24): The Ministry of Education (MoE) is in the process of formulating a new education development plan to succeed the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025, which will conclude next year.

In light of this, MoE encourages various communities to come forward with their proposals or memorandums to assist in creating a comprehensive and holistic new education plan.

The portal can be accessed via https://www.moe.gov.my/planpendidikan2026/public, the ministry said in a statement today.

MoE said the portal is established to collect information, suggestions and ideas from the entire community regarding the direction of national education.

Therefore, Malaysians from across the nation are invited to contribute their ideas and suggestions until Dec 31 this year.

“MoE is committed to making the education reform agenda a success for the sake and benefit of the future generations of Malaysia,” said the ministry.