Fort Lily, Fort Sylvia to be Iban heritage centres

KUCHING (June 24): Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has given the green light for Fort Lily in Betong and Fort Sylvia in Kapit to serve as cultural heritage centres displaying antique Iban artefacts.

The Premier said this would enable visitors, particularly tourists from outside Sarawak, to learn more about the rich history and culture of the largest ethnic group in Sarawak in addition to safeguarding and preserving the local cultural heritage.

“I agree with (Deputy Premier) Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah’s proposal for these two forts to serve as cultural heritage centres.

“For me, I don’t see any problem with that, and you can just go ahead and start collecting the artefacts,” he said when opening the Iban Cultural Heritage Symposium and Expo 2024 at the Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) headquarters here today.

He was responding to the request made by Uggah earlier where the latter had said that DCF was mulling the idea of establishing a cultural heritage centre at Fort Lily and Fort Sylvia where Iban artefacts would be displayed.

Abang Johari said he agreed with the proposal as the forts have been quite vacant with nothing much for show when visitors come around.

“I have been to the fort in Sri Aman and there was ‘perahu’ on display at the time because VIPs were there.

“What we need is exhibits that are a permanent fixture meant for visitors to know more about the history and background while also preserving the artefacts,” he said.

He also suggested that DCF use Borneo Cultures Museum as their model as it has many exhibits that are interactive.

“What is important is that it must be interactive. Use technology to interact and tell the narrative of the displays.”

Earlier, Uggah, who is also DCF chairman, said the Foundation is ready to assist the Sarawak Museum Department with managing Fort Lily and Fort Sylvia.

“We understand that the Museum Department is in the midst of upgrading various old forts including Fort Lily in Betong and Fort Sylvia in Kapit. We are very appreciative of this but at the moment, (Fort Lily in) Betong has a lot of vacant space.

“In this regard, DCF is ready to send a management buyout proposal where we are planning to see where we can help the museum to manage Fort Lily and Fort Sylvia and our responsibility would be to collect all Iban artefacts and then later of other ethnic groups.

“This is so that we will have a place which serves not only as a tourist attraction but also for researchers who will be able to go and visit these places of heritage,” he said.

He said it was timely that such cultural heritage centres be established especially after Sarawak’s 60 years of independence.

“We ask for Betong because most Iban are in Betong as well as in Kapit, and there are a lot of antique Iban heritage to be displayed.

“These will be the pride of Sarawak and Malaysia as a whole and that will attract tourists as well as show part of our contribution to beautify Sarawak’s multi-ethnic groups,” he said.

Uggah told reporters later that DCF will be following up soon with Abang Johari on the agreement of this initiative.

“We want to record our appreciation on behalf of the Iban community and DCF to the Premier who has swiftly agreed to our proposal to manage the two forts,” he said.

Also present were Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Minister in the Premier’s Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai, Sarawak Science Research advisor Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu and event organising chairman Prof Dr Neilson Ilan Mersat.