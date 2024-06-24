Increase in flood evacuees in Sabah’s Membakut

KOTA KINABALU (June 24): The number of flood evacuees in the Membakut district increased to 100 people from 40 families this morning, compared to 37 people from 17 families last night.

A statement issued by the Secretariat of the Sabah Disaster Management Committee stated that all the flood victims are at the relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Selagon, Beaufort.

Continuous rain in Membakut since last Thursday caused some areas to be flooded. They included Jalan Lembah Poring, Kampung Baitam Baru, Kampung Ulu Baitam, Kampung Lampijas, Kampung Kayai, Kampung Jambatan Baru and Jalan Balai Polis.

Membakut is a district in the interior of Sabah about 90 kilometres south of Kota Kinabalu. – Bernama