Indian association celebrates SPM 2023 top performers

KUCHING (June 24): The Indian Association of Kuching hosted a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) academic excellence awards 2023 ceremony for members of the community yesterday.

The simple ceremony at the association’s community centre at Jalan Rock here witnessed eight recipients recognised for their outstanding examination results.

Chief Political Secretary to the Premier and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, who graced the ceremony, congratulated the students on their academic achievements.

“As you embark on your future endeavours, there will not be a short of challenges and I will not sugar-coat the situation.

“But what is more important is to face these challenges head-on and ask for help if you need to,” he said.

Fazzrudin said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had launched a series of novel initiatives to drive the growth of the local economy.

“The Premier too has faced his fair share of challenges in convincing both the public and shareholders on the potential of these initiatives, but he has persevered,” he added.