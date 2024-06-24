Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi in Bintulu to be widened, get traffic lights

BINTULU (June 24): Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi here will soon see its roundabout converted into a traffic light intersection and undergo widening to three lanes, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang.

He pointed out the project was part of his manifesto during the last state election.

He said congestion on this road is getting worse, especially during peak hours.

“This upgrade project will involve the installation of traffic lights and widening the road from two lanes to three lanes.

“This work will start in June this year and is expected to be completed within two years,” he said after a site visit today.

He advised all road users to be careful and patient while the project is underway.

“I hope that this project will reduce congestion and facilitate the movement of the people,” he said.