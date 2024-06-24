Julaihi: Salim WTP being upgraded to meet current, future demands

SIBU (June 24): The upgrading of Salim Water Treatment Plant (WTP) here, costing RM291.4 million, will increase its production capacity from 150 million litres per day (MLD) to 300MLD upon completion in 2026, said Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister said the output will be more than the combined capacity of Salim Water Treatment Plant and Bukit Lima Treatment Plant which is currently at about 195MLB.

“The Sibu Water Board (SWB) is now operating at capacity rate of about 195MLD, with Salim Water Treatment Plant producing 150MLD and Bukit Lima Treatment Plant, 45MLD. This means that there is no more additional reserve margin for SWB to accommodate current additional demand, let alone meeting the increased demand in the future.

“In this regard, Sarawak government has decided to fully finance the upgrading of Salim Water Treatment Plant costing RM291.4 million.

“This Plant Upgrade Project was tendered through an open tender process, and M/S Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd was selected with a contract price of RM269,099,341.13. The project commenced on May 20, 2024, with a contract period of 30 months and is expected to be completed in 2026.

“Upon completion of this project, the capacity of the Salim Water Treatment Plant will increase to meet the growing water demand in Sibu until the year 2036,” he said at the earth-breaking for the plant today.

Julaihi pointed out that the Salim WTC is also one of the main anchor plants under the Sarawak Water Supply Master Plan and the Water Grid for the central zone of Sarawak.

“This means that the plant will not only meet the water needs of Sibu town but also rural areas such as Kanowit, Selangau, Maradong, Rassau, Machan, Nibong Tada and the surrounding areas.”

He reiterated that the Salim and Bukit Lima water treatment plants are operating at full capacity and have no reserve margin to accommodate current additional demand requirements.

“While awaiting the completion of the Salim Water Treatment Plant upgrading project, expected by the end of 2026, several immediate measures have been taken to address the issue.

“One of these measures is the implementation of the ‘Non-Revenue Water Reduction Works and Services for Sibu Water Board’ project, which began in April 2024 and will last 24 months.

“The goal of this project is to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) by 10-15 million litres per day (MLD) so that the savings can be redirected to consumers,” said Julaihi.

He recalled requesting funding for the upgrade of Salim WTP with support from colleagues in his ministry and all water agencies.

“This is because I could see that the need to upgrade Salim Water Treatment Plant is a real necessity. And because of that, the Sarawak government has approved nearly RM300 million in funding,” he said.

The minister mentioned that as of now, the overall water supply coverage in Sarawak is estimated at 86 per cent, with rural coverage estimated at 71 per cent.

In addition, he said that the Sarawak government had allocated RM1.085 billion to replace and upgrade old/damaged pipes along 2,743 kilometres throughout Sarawak to address the issue of NRW loss stemming from pipe leakages, which will be implemented over five years.

“This year alone, we start implementing replacement and upgrading old/damaged pipes across Sarawak including Sibu with state funding of RM247 million.”

SWB general manager Abdul Malik Abdullah also spoke at the event.

Among those present were Julaihi’s deputy Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang; Sibu Resident Abang Mohamad Porkan Abang Budiman; and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.