Julaihi: Second phase of Kanowit water supply project expected to reach completion this Dec

KANOWIT (June 24): The ongoing Kanowit Water Supply Phase 2 project is expected to be completed by December this year, said Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

He said the project, costing RM78 million, will improve water pressure and reliability of water supply in Durin, Kanowit and surrounding areas once completed.

The project is being implemented by the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) and will benefit residents in Sibu including the Sibu Jaya, Nibong Tada and Machan areas as well, he added.

“For those who said we lack a long-term plan to resolve water supply issues in Sibu, this is one of our long-term plans for Sibu Jaya apart from other short-term measures.

“This is important so those who never go to the project site can see for themselves the actions taken by the Sibu Water Board (SWB) and JBALB,” he told reporters when met after inspecting the project’s progress at Jalan Bukong Jagoi here today.

Julaihi said the project, which commenced in Aug 2019, is currently 85.2 per cent completed against its scheduled progress of 92.6 per cent.

He said the project scope involves the construction of the Durin booster station with a capacity of 1.5 million litres per day (MLD), 3.5 MLD elevated water tank at Bukong Jagoi and the installation of 55km-long distribution pipes from the Salim water treatment plant in Sibu to Kanowit.

“The pipeline installation is almost completed with only 5km left for implementation. We are seven per cent behind from the scheduled progress, but to me it is not bad.

“Hopefully it will go on smoothly and by December this year, it should be fully completed,” he said.

Earlier, Julaihi and his entourage inspected the pipeline installation work at the project site at the Sibu-Bintulu interchange here.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.