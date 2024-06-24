Lady Gaga wears dress by Malaysian designer Rizman Ruzaini during residency in Las Vegas (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR (June 24): Local fashion brand Rizman Ruzaini has caught the eye of popular singer-actress Lady Gaga.

During her recent performance at MGM Park in Las Vegas, the 38-year-old wore a long, red gown designed by Rizman Ruzaini dotted with hundreds of Swarovski gems.

Renowned for its intricate craftsmanship, attention to detail, and revered in Malaysia as a couture and bridal designer, Rizman Ruzaini comprises of dynamic duo Rizman Nordin and Ruzaini Jamil.

Speaking to Gempak, Rizman said the collaboration with the Bad Romance singer started after a dress worn by British supermodel Naomi Campbell during their fashion show in Dubai last year.

“Modelling our design during the event has added ‘weight’ on the designer,” he said.

He said two days after Campbell modelled their design, they received calls from Hollywood agencies.

“Among them was a stylist who works with popular singers such as Lady Gaga and Beyonce.”

After receiving the stylist’s call, Rizman started designing the dress with the measurement provided by the agency.

He said normally foreign celebrities would wear dresses designed by up-and-coming designers for smaller events such as dinner shows.

“We sent the dress to the agency in charge of Lady Gaga’s dresses early this year. The initial plan was for the dress to be worn only during dinner shows.”

“But when it arrived there, Lady Gaga wanted to keep it and wear it for a grander event. She said the design was too grand for dinner shows,” he said.

Rizman also said the company did not pay the ‘A Star Is Born’ actress to wear their design.

Last week, the brand made history as the first Malaysian designer to have their creation showcased at the prestigious Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London.

One of their designs is now part of an exhibition celebrating Campbell.

The dress was worn by Campbell for Rizman Ruzaini’s Spring/Summer showcase during Dubai Fashion Week in October last year.

In December, Campbell also wore their creation on the red carpet of Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. — Malay Mail

