Lee: Be involved in rehabilitation of special needs children

MIRI (June 24): Parents or caregivers with special needs children ought to be proactive in supporting their children’s rehabilitation therapies, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The state Transport Minister said supporting and understanding the benefits of early intervention would be beneficial for their children’s growth and development.

“At rehabilitation centres like Wishesland Miri, there are various intervention programmes that offer appropriate activities to stimulate their cognitive and motor skills development,” he said when officiating at Wishesland’s Gawai Dayak celebration in Piasau here yesterday.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, said parents’ involvement will build up the children’s interest and confidence.

“Of course, parents can help with the basic training but they will need a much more specialised trainer for the children’s optimal development.”

Adding on, he said intervention programmes help children gain confidence in their physical abilities, promote independence, and facilitate participation in social activities and sports.

He also expressed hope to see more representatives from Miri taking part in the Para Games, and called for a collective effort to achieve this.

Lee also called upon Wishesland Miri to establish a good support system by providing counselling to parents facing challenges in raising children with special needs.

Also present were Wishesland Miri advisor Chi Poh Yung, founder Katharine Chai, president Eunice Ho and vice president Tay Ah Tiong.