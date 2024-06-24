Missing man found safe in Bukit Limau estate

MIRI (June 24): A man who was reported missing after his elder brother could not find him at the workers’ quarters in an estate in Bukit Limau, Lapok early yesterday has been found safe by the villagers today.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Daniel Turip, was found within the estate, which is approximately 20 kilometres (km) from Lapok bazaar.

Lopeng fire station chief Mohamad Hamdani Madon said they were notified about the incident at at 8.29am and a team of three firefighters were rushed to the scene, located about 116km away from the station.

“However, while they were on their way, the received a call saying that the victim had been found safe at around 9am by the villagers, who then brought him back to his house,” he said in a statement.

He said the team arrived at the victim’s house at 10.30am.

“After gathering information from the victim, the team returned to the station,” he added.