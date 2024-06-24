Nanta: RM400 mln interchange at Mile 8 Jalan Kuching-Serian approved to resolve traffic woes

KUCHING (June 24): An interchange will be built at Mile 8 Jalan Kuching-Serian to facilitate vehicle movement especially during peak hours, Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi announced.

He said the project is expected to cost RM400 million and take three years to complete, and scheduled to commence next year if preliminary works can be done by the end of this year.

“Originally, Mile 8 was not included in the Pan Borneo Highway project and it now suffers from severe congestion throughout the day.

“When we made a presentation on the proposal, this matter was agreed to by the Sarawak Premier and he instructed us to concentrate on dealing with the problem at Mile 8,” said Nanta.

He said this to the press after hosting a Gawai Dayak open house at his residence here yesterday, according to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit report.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas were among the state leaders who attended the open house.

Adding on, Nanta said his ministry has identified several areas in Sarawak that are categorised as ‘redlines’, with a total cumulative distance of 136 kilometres.

Redline refers to the existing original routes built before the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway and needs to be upgraded to meet the standards of the mega project

“We still have a few million ringgit savings from this LPB (Pan Borneo Highway) project, and we will use the balance to solve this redline problem where special focus will be given to building an interchange road at Mile 8,” he said.

On another matter, Nanta said the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) will conduct a detailed investigation to identify the cause of last month’s flooding at KM23 Jalan Betong-Sri Aman of the Pan Borneo Highway.

He said several other measures will be implemented including raising the road level in the affected areas.

“JKR Sarawak is still assessing the situation, and I have instructed the relevant officers to determine the necessary steps to ensure this does not happen again,” he said.