New lanes for Bintulu’s Jalan Tun Razak to open on Wednesday, says Tiong

BINTULU (June 24): The two new lanes at Jalan Tun Razak here are expected to fully open to road users on Wednesday.

Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing said the short-term solution of expanding the road to four lanes would ease traffic congestion in the area, especially during peak hours.

He said the Public Works Department (JKR) has cooperated efficiently by promptly taking measures to expand the original two-lane road.

“I believe that once the four lanes are fully open for use, it will help alleviate the traffic volume, including easing congestion during peak hours and significantly reducing the time everyone has to wait at the traffic lights,” he said in a statement.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said Jalan Tun Razak is bound to be congested during peak hours due to the sudden increase in traffic and closure of the road for construction.

“Many people have complained that they needed to wait for several traffic light cycles to pass through smoothly, causing significant inconvenience to many drivers and wasting time

“I had already reported this issue to the relevant authorities before the Gawai festival,” he said.

He added the road facilities in the area are being upgraded and improved, including the installation of new traffic lights.

Tiong added he hoped the traffic situation will be smoother by then and shorten the travelling time for all.

“Meanwhile, I would like to express my gratitude once again to JKR, the contractors, and other involved parties. Their joint efforts and efficient cooperation have allowed this public issue to be properly resolved,” he said.