Officer identified to lead IMO, says Julaihi

SIBU (June 24): The Utility and Telecommunication Ministry has identified an officer to head the Integrated Management Office (IMO) tasked with streamlining and enhancing water supply management in Sarawak.

“We have identified the officer to lead IMO… we need somebody full-time to focus on the integration.

“If I were to ask my ministry permanent secretary, he already has a lot of work, so we need a specific officer to do it. This is one of our long-term planning,” said minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi.

He was speaking at a press conference after the earth-breaking ceremony for Salim Water Treatment Plant here today.

Julaihi previously said the setting-up of the IMO was an effort to have three key water supply operators – Kuching Water Board, Sibu Water Board, and LAKU Management – consolidated under his ministry.

Earlier, the minister took to task some quarters over their recent claims that Sibu lacked a long-term water plan.

He said the claims were unfounded and could cause confusion among the public.

“Therefore, I would like to emphasise here that the allegations made by some quarters claiming there is no long-term water supply planning for Sibu are completely false and baseless.

“I am very disappointed with the actions of the parties involved who seem to be ignorant of the water supply project development planning that I often share.

“My ministry and the agencies under it are constantly striving to implement all the planned projects and address the utility supply issues faced by the people. I urge that we join forces and work together to realise the plans that have been made,” he said.