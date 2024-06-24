Over 1,300 join Farley Kuching’s children’s colouring contest

KUCHING (June 24): Farley Kuching’s second annual children’s colouring contest held at its premises attracted over 1,300 participants.

The competition ran from 8am to 11am with participants divided into three groups: Group A (Primary 4-6), Group B (Primary 1-3), and Group C (Kindergarten).

According to the organisers, the event was deemed a resounding success thanks to the dedication of the participants, generous support of sponsors, and the hard work of Farley staff.

“Their contributions ensured a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. Furthermore, this event truly captured the spirit of creativity and community.”

The first-place winners were Gan Koh Nee (Category A), Walden Vong Wei Bin (Category B), and Edlyn Yong Yann Rui (Category C).

Second-place winners were Ling Yee Han (Category A), Joey Wee Zhi Yuan (Category B), and Abby Ling Yi Yin (Category C), while third-place went to Krystal Lee Ruo Yuen (Category A), Vivian Teng Jia En (Category B), and Chang Zi Shin (Category C).

The top-three winners each received prizes and hampers worth RM700, RM600 and RM500 respectively, as well as participation trophies.

Ten consolation prizes in the form of a hamper worth RM200 each were also awarded along with participation trophies, while another 10 hampers worth RM150 each and participation medals were presented as encouragement prizes.

“These attractive prizes aim to reward and encourage the artistic talents of the young participants, fostering a spirit of creativity and achievement at the event,” said the organisers.

Adding to the joyful atmosphere of the contest were the presence of the children’s parents and family members, as well as members of the Fire and Rescue Department and police who put up an exhibition at the front entrance of Farley Mall.

The exhibition featured a fire engine and police patrol cars and motorcycles.

The highlight of the day was a performance by Jerry the Clown, which brought joy to both children and adults alike.

Visit Farley Kuching’s official Facebook page to know more of its upcoming events.