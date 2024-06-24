Pageant finalists unveiled for upcoming Tematu Gawai carnival

KUCHING (June 24): The Tematu Gawai Carnival and Bitanding Dayung Gawea Tematu (DGT) 2024 pageant will be held this Friday and Saturday at Kampung Tematu’s multipurpose hall.

According to the organising chairman John Pata James Jumin, there will be nine finalists in the Bitanding DGT category, six finalists in the Bitanding Sindok Gawea Tematu (SGT) category, and 10 finalists in the Bitanding Onak Dayung Gawea Tematu (ODGT) category.

“The theme for this edition is ‘Jak ndi otin, samah to kayak adat Bidoyoh,’ which translates to ‘Together, we must preserve the Bidayuh customs’,” he told a press conference here last Friday.

For the Bitanding DGT category, the finalists from Kuching are Christina Elayna Goim, Contessa Kupak Afero and Desheila; Ivyna Natasha Jihel from Lundu; Johanna Elissia Johan and Melanie Melvy Betong from Bau; Joy Angela John Rover, Lofrenska Fezzie Herick, and Phynterliana Agatha Lambeh Herryson from Serian.

The Bitanding SGT category finalists are Alecia Wani from Lundu; Crystal Ann Manja, Jasmine Sanais, and Jennifer Andrew Tiga Paet from Bau; Esse Nu’uw from Padawan; and Joana Phillipe Polycarp from Kuching.

The finalists for the Bitanding ODGT category or the children’s category are Alysa Suguna Anamuthu and Archieleen Mia from Bau; Ash Ivonny Edwin from Lundu; Chlarity Ann Yuz Amoroz from Kuching; Claire Abygael Marian, Eliora Genessa Kelvin Hanson, and Fyra Choelyana Patrick from Serian; Lara Calyssta Olga and Luna Clayrissta Olga from Padawan; and Liezel Joso Darrel from Siburan.

Activities will commence this Friday at 1pm with the DGT 2024 Miss Talent competition, Miss Best Contemporary Dress, and the Bitanding ODGT and Bitanding SGT pageants, followed by cultural performances by the Tanju Budaya Singai Cultural Group.

Winners of Bitanding ODGT and Bitanding SGT will be announced that night.

The following day will see exhibitions by government and non-government agencies, blood donation campaign, health and dental check-ups, Zumba sessions, traditional games and sales of food.

The Bitanding DGT will take place in the afternoon with the special appearance of the Bidayuh Ring Ladies, accompanied by cultural performances from Kampung Pichin’s Prucong group, Bung Bratak’s culture group, and Bulang Biliah’s group.

Visitors who attend the event in their most attractive traditional ethnic attire will be awarded with special prizes by the organisers.

Those interested to register for stalls at the carnival can contact John on 019-8259395, Canters (019-8744716), or Leonora (016-8723236). Registration closes tomorrow (June 25).