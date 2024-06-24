Premier meets Sarawak federal ministers, GPS MPs, senators in Kuala Lumpur

KUCHING (June 24): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg met up with Sarawak federal ministers, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) members of Parliament (MPs) and senators in Kuala Lumpur last night (June 23).

According to a post on Sarawakku, the Premier’s official Facebook page, the meeting was held in conjunction with the ongoing parliamentary sitting.

Several matters were discussed during the three-and-a-half-hour meeting including GPS government policies and Sarawak’s rights that may be brought up for tabling and debate in the Parliament.

Among those present were Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, deputy ministers, Sarawak Attorney General Datu Saferi Ali and State Deputy Director Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel