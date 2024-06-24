Sarawak farmers warned not to import hybrid rice varieties without permits due to biosecurity

BINTULU (June 24): Rice farmers in the state have been warned not to import hybrid rice varieties without permits from the Agriculture Department.

Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said this is to ensure that proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) could be applied.

“Do not bring seeds without permit as it is against the hybrid and biosecurity laws and regulations,” he told the media during a Gawai Ngiling Bidai event at Rumah Jablin Buan in Sungai Sian, Bintangor yesterday.

The Kemena assemblyman had earlier visited the Sungai Padi experimental station in Bintangor.

He said with its vast land, Sarawak has the potential to grow hybrid rice, where under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, the state is expected to produce 60 per cent of its rice needs.

“Recently, our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) has talked about Sarawak’s ability to produce 100 per cent; for that we need to invest more. The cost of production is very high to provide tertiary infrastructure, full mechanisation, and use new technology,” he said.

Dr Rundi said for hybrid rice farming, strict SOPs must be followed to ensure new hybrid seeds do not interfere with indigenous varieties in Sarawak.

He said Sarawak had four premium indigenous rice varieties namely Bario, Bajong, Adan, and Biris, which are priced from RM20 per kg.

However, as the yield is only one season a year, production does not meet the needs of the economy.

The government is therefore improving existing infrastructure while helping rural farmers to improve their standard of living, he said.

Dr Rundi pointed out another 20,000 ha of land for rice cultivation is needed to meet demand in Sarawak.

“So far we have 77,000ha, but that includes Padi Bukit and Padi Sawah. We only have one season – we can only produce 1 to 1.5 tonnes per ha.

“With such a situation, we will not be able to meet the demand,” he said.

Dr Rundi said Sarawak’s total padi production is currently about 32 per cent of self-sufficiency level (SSL).

“If we are talking about food security, this needs to be done as soon as possible and we have been instructed by the Premier to fix the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) scheme,” he said.

He said the existing DID scheme did not meet the infrastructure requirements for two seasons of rice production and would need to be improved.

“We are not only looking at improving the production volume, but also identifying suitable sites that can be further developed,” he said.

On the Sungai Padi experimental station, Dr Rundi said the 30-ha hybrid rice project is closely monitored by the Agriculture Department to ensure compliance with biosecurity regulations.

He said monitoring is essential to ensure the hybrid seeds from China are free of any virus or disease.

He added it would take at least 10 seasons for the hybrid seed to be released from quarantine.

Dr Rundi said the Sarawak Paddy and Rice Board would be established to spearhead and regulate the development of the rice industry.

“One day, we will be able to produce our own padi seeds and varieties and have good production and benefit our padi farmers, especially in the rural areas.

“Our dream is that one day, all padi farmers in the rural areas, we can change their living standard for the better with better income, at least RM6,000 per household,” he said.

He also urged all farmers to register online with e-tani by providing their respective profiles to facilitate government agricultural assistance for target groups.

Among those present during the closing of the Gawai Dayak event was Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas), Datuk Abdullah Saidol.