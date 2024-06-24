Search for missing elderly man in Serian enters sixth day with no new leads

SERIAN (June 24): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for an 88-year-old man feared missing after failing to return home since June 17 near Kampung Taee, Jalan Baki-Riih here entered its sixth day today.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson said the SAR team was split into two teams, with one team searching within a 5km radius where the victim’s motorcycle was found and the other searching a nearby cave.

“However, no signs of the victim were found in both sectors. In the afternoon, the SAR team conducted a fan search to find the victim with no leads.

“The operation was postponed at 4.45pm and will resume tomorrow,” he said in a statement.

The victim, identified as Asui Langgang, had left the house at 9am on June 17 using a motorcycle to look for vegetables in the forest but failed to return home that day.

A SAR was launched on June 19 within a 2km radius from where the victim’s motorcycle was found.