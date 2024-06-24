Situation under control at Mt Kinabalu following landslide

RANAU (June 24): The situation at the landslide area near the foot of Mount Kinabalu around Mesilou, Kundasang here is under control on Monday eveniing, according to authorities on the scene.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Station chief Ridwan Mohd Taib said five firefighters from his station, and three Civil Defence Force personnel have conducted checks on the situation and based on their checks, the landslide that occurred at the foot of Mt Kinabalu Monday morning was far from residential areas and did not affect nearby villages.

“No victims were involved in the incident. The operation at the incident site was ended at 4 pm but the situation will be monitored periodically,” he said when contacted here Monday.

The Ranau Fire and Rescue Station had received an initial report from Sabah Parks of a landslide that occurred at 1.20 am following a mudflow at 5 am.

Sabah Parks director Dr Maklarin Lakim said the landslide was in the upper region of Sungai Mesilau in Kinabalu Park, which was far away from the route climbers used to go up the mountain.

“We are monitoring the developments, including effects on river flow, and the current situation is under control,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Raqif Hamzali, 47, a homestay owner in Mesilou, said residents in the area felt tremors between 9 am and 10 am Monday.

“When I went outside, it looked like water was coming down from the mountain (Mount Kinabalu) causing the landslide. However, this incident occurred far from residential areas and hiking trails. We are not worried but are taking precautions,” he said.

He said the incident caused the river in the area, Sungai Mesilou, to become muddy and turbid. – Bernama