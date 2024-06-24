St Joseph’s Private Schools get RM5 mln Unifor grant for extension project

KUCHING (June 24): The Sarawak government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has presented an RM5 million grant to St Joseph’s Private Schools for an extension project at St Joseph’s Private Primary School and St Joseph’s Private Secondary School.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian presented the cheque to St Joseph’s Private Schools chief executive officer Christopher Chua.

Among those present were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his deputy Datuk Sebastian Ting, as well as Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, who is chief political secretary to the Premier.

A press release said St Joseph’s Private Schools will embark on the new building extension project, which is set to enhance the school’s campus and provide students with state-of-the-art facilities.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in the school’s commitment to delivering a holistic and enriching educational experience.

The new extension will include a variety of modern facilities, including a multipurpose hall, a resource centre and library, modern learning spaces as well as labs, a music room, and a dance room.

There will also be a more spacious canteen area to provide students with greater comfort to eat and rest.

The new facilities are not just for the students and staff but also designed to serve the broader community.

The multipurpose halls, activity rooms, and open spaces will be available for community events, workshops, and other activities, strengthening the bond between the school and its community.

It is hoped that this new extension will help the school to continue to provide ‘Education Beyond the Ordinary’ to students.