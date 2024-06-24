State govt identifies CEO candidate for Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (June 24): The Sarawak government has identified a candidate for chief executive officer (CEO) of the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Brunei (Statob).

In a report by the Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas), Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is quoted as saying the Statob office has been fully completed and is expected to open soon.

He said the office would hopefully continue to enhance bilateral economic trade and cooperation between the Brunei and Sarawak governments for mutual benefit.

“I am confident that the cooperation between both governments in various sectors, especially trade and tourism, will bring mutual wellbeing and prosperity,” he said during a dinner with the Sarawak diaspora here last night.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi graced the event at the Office of the High Commission of Malaysia to Brunei Darussalam.

Awang Tengah said Wan Junaidi’s working visit to Brunei Darussalam is indeed very meaningful and will certainly continue to strengthen the close relationship between Brunei and Sarawak.

“The close relationship between Brunei and Sarawak is very important not only as neighbours, but we have long had cooperation in sectors such as trade and investment, especially in socio-economic development,” he added.