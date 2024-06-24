Tiang: RM270,000 in incentives given to Pelawan newlyweds, new mothers

SIBU (June 24): The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pelawan service centre has distributed incentives totalling RM270,000 to newly married couples and new mothers in the constituency since 2022, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Pelawan assemblyman said the initiative, since its implementation, has benefitted 263 newly married couples and 471 new mothers.

“Each couple will receive RM500 and each baby will receive RM300,” he said to reporters, after giving incentives to 12 newly married couples and 76 newborns at a ceremony here Saturday.

Tiang, who is Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, said the initiative was implemented to encourage young couples to get married and support them in having children.

He acknowledged the rising cost of living has influenced the decrease in the number of married couples as well as decline in birth rate in Malaysia.

In 1970, the Malaysian birth rate was 4.9 per couple and decreased to 1.6 per couple in 2022, he said.

“This decline is significant and a concern for Sarawak. If the trend of low birth rates continues, Sibu will soon become a town ‘dominated’ by elderly citizens.

“All of us will continue to age without a younger generation contributing to society,” he stressed.

With the provision of this incentive, Tiang said it could help alleviate the burden of newly married couples and new mothers.