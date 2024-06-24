Trio arrested for viral prank using fake pistol in Matang

KUCHING (June 24): Police have arrested three men aged 23 to 26 in connection with a prank using a fake pistol, which was videoed and went viral on social media yesterday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the men were detained in Matang by a team from the district’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) D9 branch as well as the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters.

He said the men were detained on suspicion of being connected to a 13-second video shared on Telegram, in which a man pointed what looked like a pistol at another man who was in a vehicle in Metrocity, Matang here.

“A replica pistol and a car were also seized from the suspects.

“Upon investigation, all three suspects admitted to being involved in the viral video, stating that it was merely a prank,” he said in a statement.

Further checks revealed that one of the suspects had a previous criminal record involving violence.

All three suspects will be remanded today to assist with the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Fire Arms Act 1960, which provides for a maximum one-year prison sentence, or a fine of not more than RM5,000, or both,” he said.

In addition, the case will also be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a fine of not more than RM50,000, or imprisonment of not more than one year, or both, and further fines of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.