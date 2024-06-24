Unity message highlighted in Gawai golf tourney

KUCHING (June 24): Golf, which brings people of different ethnicities together as a single community, is a sport that promotes unity in diversity.

This was the key message from KGS Gawai golf tournament patron Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom, who is also Special Advisor to the Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development.

“Winning in golf tournaments is not the most important thing, the more important thing is the fellowship and the camaraderie that the golfers enjoy,” he said at the closing ceremony at KGS on Saturday.

“I must congratulate KGS and the organising committee for bringing together golfers from cross sections of the community by organising this event,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mahzar Kamaruddin claimed the Men’s Nett title after he shot a five-under par 67, ahead of Wan Liz Farwana by two strokes.

Coming in third place was Ngu Ching Wei (70) who beat Robin Lee Yong Ping and Paul Law into fourth and fifth on count back (OCB).

The Men’s Gross title was lifted by Lee Kah Ming who returned a one-over par 73 followed by Joshua Lim Zhi Xing (74) and Mohammad Lokman Mustaffa (77).

Winners in Ladies Group A, B and C were Kim Mi Ra (76), Jaime Jang Eun Ju (75) and Sharon Chong Kui Kee respectively.

Clement Chiew won the Senior Nett with a five-under par 67 while Peter Sim Aik Kuan pipped Ricky Guing Senen and Andrew Ngisun to second place OCB and Kuan Kim Shoon was fifth a stroke further back.

Top winners in the Senior Gross were Abu Bakar Kiprawi (82), Pau Kiew Tai (84) and Muas Sebli (85).

The VIP Nett winners were Datuk Tieng Mee Tung (64), Datuk Jamal Justine Jinggut (69) and Datu Edwin Abit (71).

VIP Gross winners were Waili Abang (83) and Mohamad Duri (85).

The KGS Gawai golf tournament attracted a record of 256 participants including 15 from Singapore.

Apart from the lucky draw, a donation of RM2,000 each were handed to the Sarawak Cheshire Home, Sarawak Kidney Association and Dayak Cultural Foundation.

Also present were Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala, KGS president Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki who is State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, former MP Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, organising chairman Wilfred Mujah and KGS captain Ting Kee Suen.