220 join jogathon in Kapit to raise funds for school’s brass band

KAPIT (June 25): Some 220 participants took part in a jogathon here Sunday evening to raise funds for SJKC Hock Lam’s brass band.

Organising chairman Doris Poh said the fundraiser was organised by the Youth wing of Kapit Chiang Chuan Association.

The runners were flagged off from Kapit Town Square and made their way along Jalan Jalan Teo Chow Beng, Jalan Airport, Jalan Suhaili, Jalan Bletih, Jalan Airport, Jalan Penghulu Nyanggau, and back to the town.

“Apart from raising funds for the school’s brass band, the aim of the run was to encourage a healthy lifestyle among the townsfolk,” she said.

Bukit Goram service centre officer in charge James Sandak represented Bukit Goram assemblyman Datuk Jefferson Jamit in flagging off the participants.

He also announced an allocation of RM5,000 from Jamit, who is Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department, to the association’s Youth wing in support of the jogathon.

Among those present were Kapit Chiang Chuan Association chairman Peter Saw and Youth chief Wilson Saw.