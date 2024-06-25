95 participate in Voice of Sarawak Youths public speaking competition

KUCHING (June 25): A total 95 contestants participated in the Voice of Sarawak Youths public speaking competition organised by The Sarawak Initiatives (TSI) last Saturday.

In a press release, TSI said the event, held at the Islamic Information Centre here, provided a platform for youths to voice their ideas and engage with the community.

The competition saw participants from diverse backgrounds presenting on a wide array of topics.

The theme for the Junior Category was “Dreams and visions of a Sarawakian”, while for the Senior Category, the theme was “How do we move from a 3rd world country to 1st”.

The contestants delivered speeches that were not only compelling and insightful but also reflective of the rich cultural and intellectual diversity of Sarawak.

Organising chairperson Telford Tan highlighted the significance of the event, which was to provide a platform for Sarawakian youths to assert the depth of their critical thinking and to prove that Sarawakian youths are capable in building a better Sarawak.

The distinguished panel of judges led law lecturer Samuel Desmond Tuah, included Albert Loi, Aeida Nurhafidzah Zahili and Sri Bala V Krishnan.

Meanwhile, Rachael Chai Xin Ru from St Joseph’s Private Secondary School was adjudged champion of the Junior Category, which carried a prize of RM2,000.

In second place was Tan Veyron (SMK Kuching High) who walked away with RM1,000, while Evonne Wong Yuan Yan (St Joseph’s International School), who finished third, received RM500.

Consolation prizes of RM50 went to Ryan Ngo Tan Chang Sheng (SMK Bandar Baru Seri Petaling) and Ann Wong En Hui (St Joseph’s International School).

For the Youth Category, Esmat Danyal Es Zulkarnaen from i-CATS College University was champion, winning a prize of RM2,000.

The First runner up was Liew Hui Yee (Teachers College Batu Lintang Campus), who received RM1,000, while the second runner-up was Muhammad Hud Aqeel Abdullah (Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus), who received RM500.

Consolation prizes of RM50 were awarded to Villery Vrifrezsa Dubau William (Politeknik Kuching) and SMK St Joseph students Julian Eymard Sigah Suling and Evelyn Teo Bao Yin.

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, who officiated the closing ceremony, expressed immense pride in the participants and gratitude to everyone who contributed to the event’s success

According to the press release, the event was made possible through the generous support of Santubong MP Dato Sri Nancy Shukri, Demak Laut assemblyman Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman whose contributions were instrumental in ensuring the competition’s success.

It also said TSI remains committed to providing platforms for young people to develop their public speaking skills and gain confidence in expressing their ideas.