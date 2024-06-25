ABBA, Queen tribute bands thrill audience

KUCHING (June 25): The ‘Dancing Queen Concert – A Tribute to Queen and ABBA’ held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on Sunday night enthralled over 2,000 concertgoers with a captivating homage to the legendary bands ABBA and Queen.

The night kicked off with a vibrant performance by the ABBA tribute band ABBORN, hailing from Slovakia, who made their maiden appearance in Asia at the concert. Their opening number, ‘Waterloo’, set the tone for the evening.

ABBORN weaved together a setlist that included some of ABBA’s most beloved hits like ‘Chiquitita’, ‘The Winner Takes It All’, ‘SOS’, ‘Money, Money, Money’, ‘Voulez-Vous,’ and ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!’ – delivered with remarkable fidelity to the original recordings.

The grand finale of their set featured the iconic tracks ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Dancing Queen’ which had the entire venue buzzing with excitement.

Over the course of their performance, ABBORN treated the crowd to a total of 16 classic ABBA songs.

As the night progressed, the stage was set for the Queen tribute band, Killer Queen, to take the spotlight.

They launched into their set with a powerful rendition of ‘One Vision’ immediately engaging the audience with their dynamic stage presence.

The tribute band’s frontman and vocalist Alfred Ayal, dubbed ‘Freddie Mercury of Indonesia’, alongside guitarist Alif Putra, dubbed ‘Steve Vai of Singapore’ delivered a heart-pounding performance, rocking the stage with ‘Hammer to Fall’, ‘Radio Ga Ga’ and ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ – each song delivered with the intensity and flair reminiscent of Queen’s legendary live performances.

One standout moment of the evening was the unplugged version of ‘You Take My Breath Away’/’Love of My Life’ medley performed by singers Dewi Liana Seriestha and Michael King, alongside Alfred, and Larissa Ping who played the traditional Orang Ulu lute ‘sape’.

This intimate rendition provided a heartfelt contrast to the high-energy numbers, showcasing the versatility and emotional depth of Queen’s music.

The concert went on with a rousing performance of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ which brought the house down as concertgoers went wild with the song.

The crowd’s fervour reached its peak as Killer Queen closed the night with the anthemic ‘We Are the Champions’ leaving the audience in high spirits and ensuring the concert ended on a triumphant note.

Like ABBORN, Killer Queen had also delivered 16 songs from Queen.

Also attending the concert was Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Speaking to reporters prior to the tribute concert, he expressed his amazement as the tickets were fully sold out

He said even though ABBORN was not the original ABBA band he had high hopes that the tribute band would be able to perform very well.

“And besides, the original ABBA lineup are old now, some of them are using walking sticks – I don’t think they can perform anymore.

“(With ABBORN), they can bring the songs of those yesteryears back, and I’m very sure those coming down here (tonight) grew up with that kind of songs, ABBA song – those in the 1970s. I’m sure they will be entertained tonight,” he added.