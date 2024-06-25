Cops arrest two more suspects in connection with assault case at Kuching college’s entrance

KUCHING (June 25): Police have arrested another two men, aged 34 and 40, for allegedly being involved in an assault case at the entrance of Kuching Vocational College in Batu Lintang last week.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said police have so far arrested four suspects and are on the hunt for another suspect who is still at large.

“Inspections found that three of the suspects have previous criminal records involving violent crimes, drugs, and online gambling.

“Adding on, urine screening tests revealed that two of the suspects tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” he said in a statement today.

Ahsmon added all the suspects have been charged in court under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon and Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespassing.