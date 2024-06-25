Duo remanded to help investigation of motorcycle theft case in Miri

MIRI (June 25): Two men have been remanded for three days until Thursday to facilitate the police investigation of a motorcycle theft case here.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said one of the men is a local while the other is Indonesian.

They were arrested last night at 11.05pm by a team of police from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“The police received a report from a man claiming that his motorcycle was stolen at a shopping mall in the city centre at around 1.40am on Monday.

“Acting on information, the CID team nabbed the two suspects and recovered the stolen motorcycle,” he said in a statement.

Alexson said police are investigating the case under Section 379A of the Penal Code for motorcycle theft.

He added those with any information related to the case should go to the nearest police station or call the Miri District police headquarters on 085-433730.