Following Mamutik Island drowning, Sabah seeks improvements for diving safety involving beginners

KOTA KINABALU (June 25): The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment wants improvements made to diving safety requirements particularly with beginners following the drowning of a Chinese tourist off Mamutik Island on Saturday.

Minister Datuk Christina Liew said trained divemasters are responsible for the safety of those learning to dive while at sea.

She said areas for improvement include the total number and capacity of the divemasters looking after the safety of beginners, diving and swimming competency, as well as discipline of participants.

On the drowning incident, she said the ministry will thoroughly investigate the tragedy where the male tourist was on a Discover Scuba Dive activity.

“Engagement with the authorities and relevant parties will be conducted this week to investigate the cause of this accident,” she said.

Liew revealed the activity took place in a recreational zone designated for snorkeling and swimming and was monitored by lifeguards on the beach, while underwater activities were led by divemasters.

She said the ministry was informed that on that unfortunate day, eight participants were guided by three divemasters at Mamutik Island.

“One of the participants encountered difficulties and was surfaced and brought to the beach by one of the divemasters, leaving seven of the learners to be led by only two divemasters underwater,” she said.

“The sea water condition then was said to be murky due to the wavy sea condition and the rain.”

She added that when the dive session ended, only six participants surfaced to the beach with the two divemasters.

A search mission ensued to locate the missing participant, who was found at the diving location.

He was given aid and rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital but was declared dead at 4.10pm.

Liew stressed the drowning served as a reminder to all travellers and operators to continue to strictly practise and adhere to standard operating procedures set for any tourism-related recreational activity.

“Under the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, together with Sabah Parks, we will continue to ensure safety measures are in place and to remind all operators not to turn a blind eye to the task of assuring safety,” she said.