Hope Place shares humanitarian journey at Unimas

KUCHING (June 25): Hope Place Kuching was recently invited to a sharing session hosted by Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s (Unimas) Social Sciences and Humanities faculty.

A topic titled ‘A Journey in Humanitarian’ looked into the non-governmental organisation’s (NGO) story of helping the underserved since 2013 and how they have impacted the community, said a Hope Place press release yesterday.

In April this year, Hope Place said it had received five final-year students from Unimas’s Social Sciences and Humanities faculty to complete their fieldwork over a period of 10 weeks.

The sharing session was part of the students’ fieldwork project under Service Learning Malaysia (Sulam), a national programme for higher learning institutes.

Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan was among those present at the session.

He shared how the NGO humbly started back in 2012, helping an elderly couple with two mentally disabled daughters.

Also representing Hope Place was Griffin Deng, an alumnus of Unimas’ Bachelor of Social Work Studies, who shared his role as client relations coordinator and how the NGO enabled him to actively engage in the local community.

Unimas course coordinators Dr Athirah Azhar and Dr Dolly Paul Carlo appreciated the efforts of Hope Place in playing a major part in the local community and empowering the next generation.

Athirah said Hope Place has been consistent in receiving fieldwork students of Unimas since 2018 and internship students since 2016.

Wan, meanwhile, said Hope Place hoped to spread awareness of humanitarian efforts and community works among the young generation.

“Our children need to be taught the value of love and compassion, regardless of background or creed,” he said.

Hope Place have been conducting awareness talks at many educational institutions over the years, such as Lodge International School, Borneo International School, SMK Batu Kawa, Tadika Junior Bintang, SEGi College, and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus.

The NGO continuously opens its doors to any institution to share their passion in community and charity works.