Kapit all set for 27th edition of raft safari

KAPIT (June 25): All preparations have been made for the 27th edition of the Baleh-Kapit Raft Safari on July 12-14 from Sungai Kain to Sungai Baleh and the Kapit Express Terminal.

Organising chairman Kapit Resident Galong Luang said the dates were chosen to coincide with the summer holidays in the northern hemisphere to encourage more tourists to participate and explore the beauty of Kapit’s nature, culture, and traditions.

“The rafting event is Kapit’s major tourism event held annually along the tributary of Baleh River and paddled down to Kapit Express Terminal as the finishing point.

“The three-day Friday to Sunday event offers the participants a rare opportunity to stay overnight to experience the hospitality of two Iban longhouses at different locations built along the riverbank. This year, the first night on Friday will be at Rumah Bajai Chandan and the second night on Saturday at Rumah Ukau,” Galong explained.

He said activities planned in conjunction with the raft safari include power boat racing, traditional sports, fishing competitions, as well as an inter-team river snail collecting competition.

The raft safari categories are men’s bamboo open, women’s bamboo open, mixed paddling open, men’s kayak, women’s kayak, and best decorated raft.

The top prize for the bamboo open categories is RM6,000 each, RM4,000 top prize for mixed paddling, RM1,000 each for the kayak categories, and RM2,000 for the best decorated raft.

For details contact administrative officer Muhd Amirullah on 011-31565349 or Qurratulaini Faudzan on 013-8488755.