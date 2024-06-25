Liew: Ministry to probe drowning of Chinese tourist off Mamutik Island

KOTA KINABALU (June 25): The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment will investigate the drowning of a Chinese tourist near Mamutik Island over the weekend.

Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the case serves as a reminder to all travellers and operators to strictly practise and adhere to standard operating procedures set for any tourism-related recreational activity.

“The responsibility of ensuring safety during tourism activities must always be given priority. In this case, we will probe into understanding how the victim was unnoticed until everyone returned to the beach.

“Under the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment (KePKAS), together with Sabah Parks, we will continue to ensure safety measures are in place and to remind all operators not to turn a blind eye to the task of assuming safety,” she said in a statement today.

Liew pointed out lifeguards are placed on duty at islands under Sabah Parks’ purview, while the safety of divers is under the supervision and responsibility of dive masters.

She said the ministry will engage with all tourism stakeholders including the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) and Sabah Parks on safety compliance.

“My ministry places utmost concern on all safety issues and will continue to ensure all relevant authorities play their roles, respectively, in safeguarding everyone’s safety,” she added.

She also said the federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will continue to conduct more vigorous checks on safety compliance by all tour operators.

On Saturday, a Chinese tourist drowned during a diving trip to Mamutik Island.

The 25-year-old victim was with a diving instructor and six other tourists when the incident happened around 2.20pm.

It is learnt that after the dive, everyone except the victim had returned to the beach.

He was found unconscious at sea and was brought to the beach by the island’s lifeguards.

They attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation but failed to revive him.