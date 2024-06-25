Malaysia not selling MAHB, PM Anwar says in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (June 25): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today dismissed reports indicating the sale of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

He said no questions were raised on foreign parties acquiring MAHB.

“Who brought about this question of selling? The question was not raised at all.

“The president, chief executive officer are Malaysians, so is the entire operations of MAHB, they are all Malaysians,” Anwar said during the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) on board, the share ownership of Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Employee Provident Fund’s (EPF) has increased from 41 per cent to 70 per cent. – Malay Mail

