Mirabel in the hunt as Fortuner Cup gets underway

SIBU (June 25): The Fortuner Cup kicked off in spectacular fashion at Kelab Golf Sibu today. There was drama from both the men and women in first round action in the first pro golf tournament to be held in Sibu.

In the Ladies Championship, Geraldine Wong overcame a fall on her way to the 5th tee box to card a one-over 71 to lead Sarawak-born amateur Mirabel Ting Ern Hui by one stroke. Michelle Koh was one stroke further adrift on 73.

Wong said she should be able to start the second round tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Daeng Rahman and Ben Leong emerged as joint leaders in the men’s. Both carded remarkable seven-under-par 63s, setting a high bar for the competition.

A stroke behind and alone in third position was Edven Ying whose hot birdie-eagle-birdie start helped him to a six-under finish. Alone in fourth was Shahriffuddin Ariffin who strung eight birdies against three bogeys while Nicholas Fung and Brandon Lai shared fifth at four-under.

But the day belonged to Daeng and Leong who showed composure throughout the round.

“This being my first time here I didn’t know what to expect about this Sibu course but after yesterday’s pro-am, I felt that I could shoot a low number here,” said Daeng who is still nursing a wrist injury.

“It’s a short course but the greens are tricky. I like the layout,” he added.

Leong was happy to jointly lead the tournament but said there’s plenty of work ahead. He made the turn with six birdies, added three more birdies but dropped back to -7 after two bogeys.

A total of 22 players broke par on this Par 70 layout which has provided the ‘perfect’ backdrop for a first-ever event for Sibu on the Toyota Tour which is organised by the Professional Golf Malaysia and delivered by MST Golf.

A pre-tournament favourite Marcus Lim started off strongly with birdie on the first hole but soon struggled.

“I was a little disappointed with how I ended up, three-under and joint seventh position,” said Lim who turned professional two weeks ago.

Sarawak’s amateur ace Lee Kah Tung, who was grouped with Lim, said he thoroughly enjoyed the round.

“They are a few levels above me but it was a wonderful experience,” the local hero added after finishing at four-over 74 and three strokes behind leading amateur Benjamin Ethan.

Despite this being its first time, Kelab Golf Sibu is leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the tournament will be a great experience for the locals and the professionals as well.

“We are indeed honoured to be chosen as a venue for this grand Toyota Tour event,” said KGS president Wong Pak Cheng at a press conference at Kelab Golf Sibu on Friday.

“This is the first time we are hosting such a prestigious event as the Fortuner Cup and we would like to warmly welcome all the players to our club,” he added.