More comprehensive Socso coverage needed, says Bandar Kuching MP

KUCHING (June 25): Employees, including those working outside their work hours, should be given more comprehensive coverage under the Social Security Organisation (Socso), said Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said the protection provided by the Ministry of Human Resources through Socso currently only covers accidents that occur during work hours or activities that are classified as ‘work accidents.’

“Last year, 63,199 cases of ‘Pencen Ilat’ (disability claims) and ‘Penakat’ (pension paid to the heirs of deceased contributors) have been reported to Socso. Of that, 31,345 or 50 per cent were due to accidents on the road or at home.

“A total of 82,876 accidents were reported to Socso last year and only 68,220 were accepted as work disasters. This means that 18 per cent or 14,656 of the applications were not accepted as work disasters, so the workers cannot get the necessary protection and assistance,” he said in a statement today.

He said all these non-disaster work cases can be helped if covered by a comprehensive non-disaster work accident protection scheme equivalent to the existing Socso scheme.

Yii, who is also political secretary to Human Resources Minister Steven Sim, said there is a need to look at alternative financing and other models that do not overburden Socso contributors while still providing them with comprehensive protection.

He pointed out that the global trend in financing the social protection system has evolved from relying on tax-based financing to social insurance schemes.

“These changes reflect the increasing emphasis on sustainable and self-sustaining financing mechanisms within the social protection framework.

“For example, Germany and Japan have long-standing social insurance systems in which contributions from employers and employees fund health care, pensions, and unemployment benefits. Recently, countries such as China and Indonesia have begun to adopt similar models to ensure a more stable and predictable source of funding for their social programmes.

“According to the International Labor Organisation, this shift helps reduce fiscal pressure on governments and promotes a fairer distribution of social protection costs,” he said.

He believed that Malaysia would need to go in this direction based on existing best practices and the concept of ‘shared responsibility’ to not only provide comprehensive coverage for workers but form a sustainable system to deal with the costs arising from accidents.

“Today’s working world has changed; the world of work no longer has boundaries where employees can be anywhere. As such, social protection must also be enhanced and improved for users and contributors,” Yii said.